Leh (Ladakh) [India], December 21 (ANI): An earthquake of 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred in Leh, Ladakh on Monday morning.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 8:33 am, 79 kilometres southwest of Alchi, Leh.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 21-12-2020, 08:33:46 IST, Lat: 33.66 and Long: 76.64, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 79km SW of Alchi (Leh), Ladakh, India" NCS tweeted. (ANI)

