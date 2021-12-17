New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Three men were arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing a man in his house in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, police said.

The accused have been identified as Shubham (20), a resident of R K Puram, Asif (19), a resident of Nizamuddin, and Mohammad Shariful Mulla (41), a resident of Jamia Nagar, they said.

According to police, a complaint was received by one Aditya Kumar, a resident of Sarojini Nagar, on Tuesday in which he alleged that at around 3.30 pm when he was alone in his house, some people rang his doorbell and when he opened the door, entered the house forcefully showing him a pistol.

He said they started beating him and when he tried to resist, they tied him up and took away his laptop, mobile phones, one bag containing his clothes, jacket, shoes, wrist watch etc, and his scooter with them, said a senior police officer.

After some time, he managed to untie himself and called his relatives over Facebook from a spare laptop who then informed the police, they said.

During investigation, the complainant told police that the assailants referred to one of them as Shubham, police said.

Police checked around 150 dossiers of criminals with the name Shubham and identified the accused.

On Friday, police nabbed Shubham along with his two accomplices driving a robbed scooter in Sarojini Nagar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

During interrogation, Shubham revealed he was arrested for snatching mobile from Sarojini Nagar area in July and was released from jail in November, police said.

When he was in jail, he befriended Asif and met him again when he came out, police said.

Shubham said his girlfriend was very annoyed with him because of his time in jail and he planned the robbery to please her with costly gifts and roped in the other two, police said.

Shubham has previously been involved in two cases, Asif in three and Mulla also in three cases, police said.

Two scooters, one laptop, four robbed mobile phones, one bag along with clothes and shoes and one wrist watch were recovered from their possession, police added.

