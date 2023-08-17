New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism in partnership with various states and Union Territories will organise a three-day food festival here starting Friday to showcase state-specific cuisine and promote awareness of the unique offerings within each region, while fostering a sense of togetherness.

The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav & Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Food Festival' will be held at State Sadans or Bhawans of the participating states in New Delhi, the ministry said on Thursday.

"The aim of the festival is to celebrate the rich culinary diversity of India. The event will showcase state-specific cuisines and promote awareness of the unique offerings within each region, while fostering a sense of togetherness," it said in a statement.

The festival is being held with participation of 23 states and Union Territories, including Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Odisha , Gujarat, Assam, Mizoram, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Nagaland.

A few of the states are also organising a handicraft exhibition in tandem with the food festival on the premises of the respective State Bhawan, the statement said.

"The event also promotes the concept of Dekho Apna Desh, which has been one of the successful programmes of the ministry for encouraging the citizens of the country to explore hidden treasures of their own country. This initiative aligns with the larger goal of promoting domestic tourism and fostering a sense of pride in one's heritage," it added.

The food festival is not only a celebration of India's rich culture and heritage but also to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to promote the spirit of Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat, the ministry said.

