Chandigarh, Oct 5 (PTI) Three more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 19 fresh cases surfaced, taking the state's infection count to 6,01,752, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 16,525 lives in the state.

The fresh deaths were reported from Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

Jalandhar and Ludhiana reported three cases each, followed by two each in Sangrur and Mohali. The number of active cases dropped to 261 from 272 on Monday.

Twenty-six people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have been cured to 5,84,966, as per the bulletin.

Chandigarh reported four cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 65,247.

With the death of a 38-year-old woman, the toll figure reached 820.

The number of active cases in the city was 38 while the number of cured persons was 64,389.

