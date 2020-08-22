New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Three men have been arrested for allegedly posing as police officers and abducting and robbing two persons here.

Two of the accused -- Swapnil (26) and Keshav Sehgal (34) -- were nabbed from a house in Ghaziabad's Loni area while their associate Ravi Sharma (23) was held in Rani Bagh, police said on Saturday.

Also Read | Xiaomi Mi 10 New Grey Colour Variant Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the car of the victims -- Mandeep and Jagdeep -- was stopped by the three accused near Sabji Mandi Najafgarh.

The three accused were wearing police uniform and holding walkie-talkies to appear as policemen. They werealso travelling in a car, police said.

Also Read | Google Pixel 5 Tipped Likely To Get 90Hz OLED Display & 8GB of RAM: Report.

Then the three accused allegedly abducted the two victims on the pretext of police checking. Later, the two victims were robbed of their car, a mobile phone and earrings and left near Singhu Border.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse, footage from hundreds of CCTV cameras was checked and finally a part of the registration number of the vehicle used by the three accused was obtained which lead to the arrests.

Interrogation revealed that Swapnil was working as an engineer in Qatar and had returned to India after he lost his job due to COVID-19 pandemic, police said.

Habitual of luxury life, Swapnil was not feeling good with his low-paying job here, so he decided to rob people and roped in the other two men.

Sehgal is a property dealer and had suffered losses in business due to the COVID-19 lockdown, while Ravi was also out of job and needed money for his mother's medical treatment, the DCP said.

The victims' car, mobile phone and earrings and the vehicle used in crime and two walkie-talkie sets have been recovered, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)