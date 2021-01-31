Jhansi (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Three people died after two motorcycles collided with each other on the Mauranipur-Gursarai road on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place around 4 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Neeraj Kumar (20) and his mother Vinodi Devi (45).

They were residents of Gursarai and going towards Mauranipur, police said.

The identity of the third deceased is yet to be ascertained, they said.

One person has been seriously injured and admitted to a medical college, police added.

