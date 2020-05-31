India News | 3 LeT Terrorists Arrested by J-K Police

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Sopore Police, in a joint operation, arrested three terrorists belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The operation was conducted in Shangergund on Sopore Kupwara Road, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"Sopore Police in a joint operation in Shangergund on Sopore Kupwara Road arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit -- Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, Mudasir Ahmad Mir and Athar Shamas Mir. Arms and ammunition and incriminating materials recovered," police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections in connection with the incident. (ANI)

