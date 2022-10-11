Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) Three people were missing after being swept away in high tide at the Hooghly river in north Kolkata's Nimtala ghat, police said on Tuesday.

A group of five people, all residents of Beleghata area, were at the Nimtala ghat on Monday night for the last rites of a relative, they said.

Ignoring warnings of the high tide by locals and officials, they were clicking selfies at the ghat. As the high tide struck around 9 pm, they were swept away, police said.

Two people were rescued by alert locals but three others went missing, said an officer of North Port police station.

Divers have been deployed in search of them, he said.

Those rescued were admitted to a nearby hospital, he added.

