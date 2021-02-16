Aizawl, Feb 16 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, pushing the state's tally to 4,395, an official said on Tuesday.

The three fresh cases were reported from Aizawl, Champhai and Lawngtlai districts.

Mizoram now has 18 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,367 people have recovered from the virus so far.

The COVID-19 recovery rate is 99.37 per cent.

The coronavirus death toll in the state rose to 10 as an 82-year-old man succumbed to the infection on Monday, the official said.

The state has so far tested 2,21,744 samples for COVID-19, including 1,134 on Monday.

As many as 12,330 people, including 1,050 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of Covishield vaccine till date.

According to state immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi 227 people have been administered the second dose of the vaccine so far.

