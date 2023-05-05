New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) surveillance and intelligence team of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi detained three people with fake passports on Friday.

"On Friday at 12:30 am, on the basis of behaviour detection, CISF surveillance and intelligence team of IGI Airport, noticed suspicious activities of three passengers while they were entering into the T-3 building of IGI Airport," CISF informed in a statement, adding that the detained persons have been identified as Chavda Yashvantsinh Parbatsinh and Kajalben Sureshji Vihol

As per the officials, Chavda and Kajalben were bound for Toronto on Air India Flight No. AI-187.

"Another passenger identified as Manoj Kumar bound for Bangkok on Thai Airlines Flight No. TG-332m" it added.

"They all are Indians. They were kept under physical as well as electronic surveillance. Later, they were handed over to Immigration on proper receipt for further legal action in the matter," said a senior CISF officer.

After completion of Immigration and Pre Embarkation Security Checks (PESC) all above mentioned three passengers reached at boarding gate No 6. On the basis of their suspicious activities, they were intercepted and enquired by CISF.

On tactful questioning, it was found that Chavda and Kajalben were carrying additional fake passports.

"They were handing over these passports to the third passenger Manoj, who seems to be an agent," the statement reads.

Immigration officials, later confirmed that the forged passports of Chavda and Kajalben were affixed with forged immigration stamps along with fake working visas.

"The original passports carried by both the passengers for travelling were affixed with genuine tourist VISA. Subsequently, all the three passengers along with the forged travelling documents were handed over to Immigration on proper receipt for further legal action in the matter," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)