New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to health department data.

No new deaths were reported.

Delhi has recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 so far in December. It had logged seven deaths due to the viral disease in November, four in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the city's infection tally climbed to 14,41,748. Of this, over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, the health department bulletin stated.

The death toll stands at 25,100, it said.

According to the bulletin, authorities conducted 46,169 tests, including 43,916 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 393 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Of these, 199 are in home isolation.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 119, the bulletin said.

Delhi reported 56 COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 52 on Saturday.

The capital reported its second case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Saturday -- a 35-year-old man with travel history to Zimbabwe and South Africa. He is undergoing treatment at the LNJP Hospital and is only experiencing weakness.

Last Sunday, a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania had tested positive for Omicron in the city.

