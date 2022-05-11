Jammu, May 11 (PTI) At least 30 persons were injured on Wednesday when a passenger bus turned upside down after it collided with a truck in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident took place near Khandli village and all the injured were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri for treatment, they said.

Also Read | Rupee Extends Gains for 2nd Day; Closes Up by 9 Paise at 77.25 Against USD.

The officials said the bus was on its way to Rajouri town from Preeri when it collided with a truck.

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Vikas Kundal visited the injured in the hospital and directed the medical staff to provide best possible treatment to them so that they do not face any inconvenience.

Also Read | Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Demands Ballot Paper System for Voting in the Upcoming Polls.

He interacted with some of the accident victims and assured all possible support to them from the district administration, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)