Kohima, Oct 2 (PTI) Nagaland on Saturday reported 30 new COVID-19 cases, nine more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,295, a health department bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 20 were recorded in Dimapur, four in Mokokchung and three each in Kohima and Phek, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

Twenty-three more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,277.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 93.55 per cent, the official said.

The death toll remained at 666 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported since Friday, he said.

Nagaland now has 352 active cases, while 1,000 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

Over 3.75 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the northeastern state, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said over 6.89 lakh people have been inoculated till Friday with 3.73 lakh of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

