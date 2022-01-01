Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot at by two motorcycle-borne men under Budhana police station limits here on Saturday, police said.

Asif, the victim, was rushed to hospital, they said.

The two men intercepted Asif's car near Ghari Sakhawatpur village and opened fire at him, Circle Officer (CO) Vinay Gautam said, adding a search has been launched to nab the accused.

Gautam suspected it to be a case of old enmity.

In another case, a 35-year-old man's body was found in one of his own fields in Vigyana village on Friday night, the CO said.

The man's family members informed the police that he had gone to work in the morning but did not return, after which a search was initiated, he said.

Investigation into both the cases is underway, Gautam said.

