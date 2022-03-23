Amaravati, Mar 23 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh registered 31 fresh cases of Covid-19, 66 recoveries and no deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday.

Also Read | India Achieves $400 Billion Merchandise Exports Well Before Target Date, Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

The total positive cases now touched 23,19,328, recoveries 23,04,148 and deaths 14,730, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of active cases is down to 450, said the bulletin.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Passes Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2022 With Voice Vote.

Anantapuramu district reported 11 fresh cases while eight districts added less than five each. Four districts did not report any new case in 24 hours.

Kurnool district has only one active coronavirus case while East Godavari has the most with 158.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)