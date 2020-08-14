Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 14 (ANI): A total of 313 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Uttarakhand on Friday, the state's health department said on Friday.

Uttarakhand's coronavirus count now stands at 11,615 cases, including 3,924 active cases and 7,502 recoveries.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Rashtrapati Bhavan, CSMT, Parliament Illuminates in Tricolour on I-Day Eve, See Pics.

So far, 147 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus.

As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths have been reported in India today, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read | 1,278 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Rajasthan: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 14, 2020.

The country's coronavirus count stands at 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)