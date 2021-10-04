Ghaziabad, Oct 3 (PTI) The Ghaziabad police has seized 32 trucks, stolen from different states and plying across the country on fake registration numbers, certificates and other documents.

Also Read | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Best Deals on Apple iPhones.

A Special Weapons and Tactics team of Ghaziabad police also three transporters Parvendra Tomar, 42, Leelu alias Adesh Sharma, 35, and Amit Namdev, 40, all residents of various places in Meerut.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy F42 5G Now Available For Online Sale With Attractive Discounts.

Puling the value of stolen trucks at Rs 10 crore, SWAT Sub-Inspector Prajant Tyagi said the police are on lookout for nine more transporters involved in the racket.

The recovered trucks were stolen from states as far as Nagaland, and Himachal Pradesh besides Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)