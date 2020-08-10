Muzaffarnagar, Aug 10 (PTI) Thirty-two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Monday, an official said.

The number of active cases in the district is 202.

District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said 32 people tested positive for COVID-19 while 48 have recovered.

The total number of recovered patients is 825 in the district, she said.

