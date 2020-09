Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 15 (ANI): Kerala reported 3,215 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 31,156, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Also Read | Pegatron, Apple’s Second-Largest Contract Manufacturer, Eyes Tamil Nadu to Set Up Its Manufacturing Unit Under PLI Scheme.

A total of 2,532 recoveries were also reported in the state today.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 49-lakh mark today. The total case count of 49,30,237 includes 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 80,776 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | School in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur District Suspends Online Classes After Porn Video Was Shared on WhatsApp Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)