Dehradun, Oct 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 60,155 on Saturday with 359 more people testing positive.

Five more patients died at different hospitals, taking the death toll to 984, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Responds to BJP Leadership’s ‘Gandhi’s Don’t Care’ Remark , Says Unlike UP, Govts in Punjab, Rajasthan Never Deny Girl Was Raped.

Dehradun reported the highest number of 90 cases, Haridwar 63, Nainital 48, Chamoli 31, Pauri 24, Uttarkashi 20, Udham Singh Nagar and Almora 18 each, Pithoragarh and Rudraprayag 13 each, Bageshwar 12, Tehri seven and Champawat two, a state health department bulletin said.

So far, 54,169 patients have recuperated and 460 migrated. The state now has 4,542 active COVID-19 patients.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 ABP News-C Voter Opinion Poll: JDU-BJP+ Predicted to Win 135-159 Seats, RJD-Congress-Left 77-98.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)