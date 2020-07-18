Imphal, Jul 17 (PTI) A total of 36 more people, including 16 women, tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Manipur, pushing the tally of coronavirus infected people in the state to 1,800, officials said.

Of them, Ukhrul accounted for 25, followed by five in Thoubal, three in Bishnupur, two in Churachandpur and one in Jiribam district.

They said that 34 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, and the total number of recovered people is 1,163, officials said.

The number of active cases now stands at 637.

