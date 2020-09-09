New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): A 37-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police on for allegedly raping a woman in her 80s, in Chhawla in southwest of the national capital on Monday evening, police said here today.

"A 37-year-old man, a plumber by profession, was arrested yesterday for raping a woman, in her 80s, in Chhawla area of Delhi," said the police.

Also Read | Google Android 11 Launched with New Privacy Controls & Powerful Tools.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal met the elderly woman on Tuesday.

"90-year-old woman raped and assaulted in Delhi's Chhawla, Najafgarh area. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal met the lady today. Accused has been arrested, FIR registered," DCW posted on Twitter today. (ANI)

Also Read | Earthquake in Maharashtra: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 Hits Palghar District.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)