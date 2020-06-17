Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 38 New COVID-19 Cases in Ladakh, Tally 687

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:42 PM IST
Leh, Jun 17 (PTI) There were 38 more novel coronavirus cases in Ladakh, taking the tally to 687 on Wednesday, the Health Department said.

The number of active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is 594 -- 479 in Kargil and 115 in Leh -- and seven more people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 92, officials said.

Twenty-seven of the 38 new COVID-19 cases were from Kargil district and 11 in Leh district, the department officials said.

Meanwhile, Gyal P Wangyal, chairperson of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh, and his deputy Tsering Sandup met Lt Governor Radha Krishna Mathur, requesting for complete lockdown for at least two weeks amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

Wangyal apprised Mathur about a meeting of the LAHDC with various stakeholders, in which all were in favour of a lockdown, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

