Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): As many as 386 highly sensitive places have been identified as part of preparations for the upcoming Gram Panchayat Polls set to take place in four phases starting from February 9.

While speaking to media here, Krishna Superintendent of Police Ravindranath Babu on Sunday said that 2,500 police personnel will take part in election duties in the district.

"As many as 2500 police personnel will take part in election duties in the district. 386 highly sensitive places have been identified and 2,916 persons are bound over," Babu said.

He further added that police teams will tour the sensitive areas and create awareness among the public to utilize their voting right.

"Keeping in mind the clashes which took place in past elections, the police are taking measures with the cooperation of other departments so that all people cast their vote," he said

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday held a review of polling arrangements and preparedness for gram panchayat elections at the Kadapa district collector's office.

The SEC, while speaking to media here, said, "Conducting elections at the appropriate time is a constitutional right. I am conducting elections accordingly."

Constitutional institutions should be respected by one and all, he added.

The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state between February 9-21. The results will be declared on February 21. (ANI)

