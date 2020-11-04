Dehradun, Nov 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 63,585 on Wednesday with 388 more people testing positive while five more infected patients died, a daily medical bulletin showed.

Dehradun reported the highest number with 121 cases, Haridwar 40, Udham Singh Nagar 40, Pauri 37, Nainital 36, Chamoli 25, Rudraprayag 24, Pithoragarh 23, Almora 14, Bageshwar 11, seven each in Tehri and Uttarkashi and three in Champawat, the state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, five more COVID patients died in the state taking the death toll so far to 1,038, the bulletin said.

Till now, 58,221 infected people have recuperated, 508 have migrated out of the state and 3,818 are under treatment.

