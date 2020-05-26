India News | 39 New Coronavirus Cases in Indore, District Tally at 3,103

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases were reported in Indore district on Monday, according to the Chief Medical and Health Officer.

Now, the total number of cases in the district has gone up to 3,103, including 117 deaths. As many as 1,484 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged.

Samples of over 30,000 people were collected for COVID-19 testing in Indore. (ANI)

