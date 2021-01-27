Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): A four-day Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Unified Martial Arts (JKAUMA) winter camp commenced on Wednesday at Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam to promote healthy living through martial arts and raise awareness about ill-effects of drug addiction.

The participants from across the Union territory were flagged-off from Srinagar early today. The theme of this year's winter camp is 'Drugs out, Sports in'.

Adnan Ayoub, the organiser of the winter camp told ANI that this is the fourth edition of the JKAUMA winter camp.

"There are 160 participants in the camp. There will be seminars on de-addiction of the drugs at the camp along with camping, trekking and martial art training," informed Ayoub.

Hafsa, a member of JKAUMA, said that we were not able to conduct the winter camp last year due to the ongoing pandemic. "The focus will be more on training the girls for self-defence," she said adding that the students will be trained by the players who performed at international levels.

The camp will last till January 30. (ANI)

