Medininagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Eight suspected drug peddlers were arrested with a huge quantity of poppy and cash in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Friday, police said.

Of the eight arrested, four hailed from Punjab, they said.

Also Read | PM Modi Maldives Visit: India Proud To Be Most Trusted Friend of Maldives, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a four-wheeler near a forest on the Desatu-Panki-Lawalong Road and arrested four peddlers following the recovery of 3.14 quintal poppy, they said.

On the basis of information provided by those arrested, police arrested one Dabloo Yadav, his two sons and one of their accomplices from the Pipratand police station area, they added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Weather Forecast-Heavy Rainfall Warning for July 26, 2025: IMD Issues Red, Orange Alert for Multiple Districts Including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar; Check Full List.

Apart from poppy, police seized Rs 33 lakh in cash, five cars, a diary containing information on poppy smuggling, and 12 mobile phones, an officer said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)