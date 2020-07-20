Koraput (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Koraput police on Monday said that it seized over 1000 kg of Ganja concealed in water tanks and arrested four accused in connection with the case.

"In a major breakthrough, Jeypore Sadar Police seized 1002.4 kgs of Ganja concealed in nine sintex water tanks having a capacity of 1000 litres each. The four accused were also arrested as well," said the police.

A total of Rs 2320 in cash, five mobile phones, and one heavy vehicle were also seized as well in connection with the case, the police added. (ANI)

