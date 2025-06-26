New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Four people have been arrested for looting Rs 30 lakh cash from the residence of a businessman in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on June 23, when a group of unidentified men allegedly barged into the house of Karan Chopra, a businessman engaged in city gas distribution, and fled with the cash, he said.

"Based on technical surveillance and field inputs, four accused involved in the robbery have been arrested so far," a senior police officer said.

Those arrested have been identified as Satender Singh (34), Anil (54), Santosh Tripathi (40) and Shammi (59).

According to the police, Singh and Anil both worked as drivers for the businessman.

"During investigation, it was found that the robbery was an insider job planned with the help of the complainant's employees. So far, around Rs 6.15 lakh has been recovered from the arrested individuals," the officer said.

Rs 3.15 lakh was recovered from Singh, Rs 95,000 from Anil, Rs 1.95 lakh from Tripathi and Rs 10,000 from Shammi, the police added.

A case was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station under sections 309(4) (robbery), 331(6) (house trespass), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"Singh and Shammi are currently in police custody for further interrogation. Multiple teams have been deployed to nab the remaining accused and recover the remaining stolen amount," the officer said.

CCTV footage from the area is also being analysed, and local intelligence is being developed to trace others involved in the crime, police said.

