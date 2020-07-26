Begusarai, Jul 26 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one man was injured after the car carrying them hit a road divider and overturned, and a truck rammed into it in Begusarai district of Bihar, a police officer said on Sunday.

The police had earlier said that five people were killed in the accident.

The mishap took place on National Highway-31 near Lakho village on Saturday evening, he said.

The driver had apparently lost control of the car and hit the road divider. The vehicle overturned and then the truck rammed into it, Lakho police outpost officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar Sharma said. Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while one person was seriously injured and is being treated at a hospital in Begusarai, Sharma said.

The car was on its way to Azadnagar-Kashimpur village from Begusarai town, he said.

The deceased were identified as Chinku Kumar Rai (24), Pankaj Rai (34), Santosh Rai (35) and Bambam Mahto (24), Sharma said.

