Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Four people died while 12 others sustained injuries after a pickup van carrying Baratis overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, an official said.

The accident occurred near Aari Ghat under Lateri police station in the district at around 10 pm on Thursday. Sixteen people were travelling in the vehicle to attend a wedding ceremony in Sironj in the district of Indore from Mhow. While returning from here, the driver lost control and it overturned, the police added.

Upon receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the hospital. Three people died on the spot and one more died on the way to the hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Prashant Chaubey said, "A pick up van carrying 16 people overturned near Aari Ghat, Lateri at around 10 pm on Thursday, in which four people died and 12 others sustained injuries. They came here in Sironj in the district as a part of a wedding procession from Indore's Mhow. On the way back, the driver of the vehicle lost control and the vehicle overturned. Three people died on the spot, while one died on the way to the hospital. Three people were seriously injured, and the rest sustained minor injuries."

Upon receiving the information about the accident, the District Collector, SP, and the police administration look after the arrangement for the injured till late at night. Further, the police are investigating the matter to ascertain the actual cause of the accident.

He added that the administration made arrangements to provide financial assistance to the victims.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also condoled over the death in the accident and announced financial assistance to the family of the deceased and the injured people in the accident.

"News of the sudden death of four people due to the accident of a vehicle going to Indore from Siroj in Lateri tehsil, Vidisha district is extremely sad. My condolences are with all the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Proper arrangements have been made to treat the injured in the accident in the district hospital with the administration's help. Also, instructions have been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the seriously injured," CM Yadav posted on X.

"I pray to Baba Mahakal to give a place to the departed souls at His lotus feet, speedy recovery to the injured and strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss," he added. (ANI)

