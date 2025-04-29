A shocking accident caught on camera in Madhya Pradesh shows a speeding car hitting a fruit vendor. The alleged incident is reported to have taken place on Monday, April 28, while the fruit vendor was returning home in Jabalpur. It is also learned that the fruit vendor identified as Kalicharan Shripal (62) lost his life in the accident. A disturbing video of the incident has also surfaced online. In the viral clip, the speeding car is seen hitting Shripal, who is seen pushing his cart while on his way home. Soon after the car hit him, Kalicharan was sent flying into the air. According to a report in FPJ, Kalichara lost his life in the tragic road accident, which occurred in Subhash Colony, under the Civil Lines police station area in Jabalpur. After the accident, cops reached the spot and arrested the driver. They have also seized the car. Jabalpur Shocker: Hindu Groups Ransack Joy School Over Principal’s ‘WhatsApp Status on Lord Ram’, Viral Video Shows Them Damaging Property, Tearing Posters.

Speeding Car Hits Fruit Vendor in Madhya Pradesh (Trigger Warning)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)