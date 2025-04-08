Hajipur, Apr 8 (PTI) Four people were killed and three others injured as their car collided head-on with a truck in Bihar's Vaishali district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were returning to Hajipur after attending a wedding in Naugachia in Bhagalpur district when the accident happened near Mahisaur village, they said.

The deceased were identified as Babita Devi, her daughter Sonakshi Kumari (8), and Mona Devi. The identity of another deceased, who is also a woman, is yet to be ascertained.

"The car in which the victims were travelling collided head-on with the truck in the morning. The truck was coming from the opposite direction. Police immediately reached the spot. All the injured were taken to the nearest government hospital," SDPO of Mahua Durga Shakti said.

"The three injured were sent to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment," she said.

The driver of the truck managed to flee after the accident, but the truck was seized, police said.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is underway," the SDPO said.

