Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Four people were killed when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Thursday, police said.

According to Bhinay police station, the car travelling from Bhilwara towards Ajmer crashed into the truck near Bandanwada village when the latter suddenly applied brakes.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Hawa Singh, Sandeep Singh, Sher Singh, Satveer.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for post-mortem. The post-mortem will be conducted on Friday morning after the relatives reach here, they said.

