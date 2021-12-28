New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Four Nepali nationals have been arrested for allegedly committing theft in central Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Paras (24), Deepak (26), Shanker (25) and Raj Kumar (22), they said.

Also Read | UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Cards Released By NTA At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Paras has been working in a chemist shop, Deepak as a chef in a restaurant in Connaught Place, Shankar as a security guard and Kumar came to Delhi recently, they said.

The accused used to work during daytime and conduct burglary at night. They used to send stolen valuables to their native place in bus, the police said.

Also Read | Delhi Government's Decision to Shut Cinemas Could Lead to Irreparable Damage for Film Industry, Says Multiplex Association of India.

Giving details of the case after which they were arrested, the police said shutters of three shops at Gandhi Market in Sadar Bazar were found broken on Saturday night.

A total of Rs 90,000 in cash, some hair clips and one CCTV camera were found stolen, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police checked around 50 CCTV cameras in the area.

One of the accused was identified as Paras and he was arrested from Gurgaon. Later, his associates were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

They were residing at Ashok Vihar, Sector-5, Gurgaon on rent, police said.

Paras had earlier worked in Sadar Bazar market and was well aware about the area.

With their arrest, two burglary cases of Sadar Bazar and one case of Connaught Place have been solved, the police said.

House breaking tools, Rs 39,235 in cash, three CCTV cameras, and two laptops stolen from Connaught Place have been recovered from their possession, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)