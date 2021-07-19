Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 19(ANI): A four-year-old boy fell into a manhole in the Nallasopara area of Palghar in Maharashtra and police have initiated a search for him.

"We are searching for him," Senior Inspector Rajendra Kamble of Tulinj police station, Nallasopara said on Monday.

Heavy rains have lashed parts of Palghar and other districts in Maharashtra leading to water-logging in several low-lying areas.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)