Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A 40-year-old woman, who has tested positive for coronavirus, was allegedly raped at a quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai on Thursday night, police said.

On the basis of woman's complaint, a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 254 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, said Ashok Rajput, senior inspector of Panvel taluka police station.

The police said that the accused, who is 25-year-old, is also coronavirus positive.

As the accused is COVID-19 positive, he has not been arrested yet, Rajput said. (ANI)

