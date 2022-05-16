Hazaribag (Jharkhand), May 16 (PTI) Four hundred bags of wheat, meant for distribution among beneficiaries of Public Distribution System (PDS), were recovered from a residence here during a raid and two persons arrested in this connection, Hazaribag (sadar) SDO Vidyabhushan Kumar said.

A truck that was used to ferry the bags has also seen seized, he said.

A team headed by Hazaribag District Supply Officer Arvind Kumar, acting on a tip-off, carried out the raid at a residence in Matwari locality of the district and recovered the wheat sacks, Kumar explained.

All 400 sacks had Food Corporation of India (FCI) seals on them. The two persons arrested in the case had recently moved to the Matwari locality residence, which belonged to one of their relatives.

A FIR has been filed in the matter, the SDO stated, adding that more details will be available in the case after the police conducts a thorough investigation.

