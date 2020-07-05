Patna, July 5 (PTI) A total of 404 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 11,864, while the death toll reached 90 after two patients succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

Both the latest casualties were reported from Bhagalpur district though details of the two deceased such as age, sex, co-morbidities and the time of the deaths were not known.

With four deaths now, Bhagalpur district is in the third position in the state's list of fatalities along with Begusarai, Muzaffarpur and East Champaran.

Patna has reported the highest number of 12 COVID-19 deaths, followed by five each in Darbhanga, Nalanda, Rohtas and Saran districts.

Of the 404 cases reported during the day, 52 infections were reported from Begusarai (52), followed by Muzaffarpur (45), Patna (38), Vaishali (29), Nalanda and Bhagalpur (22 each) and Nawada (21). The remaining 175 cases were reported from other districts.

All 38 districts in the state have reported COVID-19 cases and Sheohar (99) is the only one left with a tally that is less than a hundred.

Patna district has reported the highest number of 1,003 positive cases till date, while other districts with high incidence of coronavirus include Bhagalpur (590), Begusarai (528), Madhubani (504) and Siwan (482).

Altogether 8,765 COVID patients have been discharged from isolation wards upon full recovery from the disease, the health department said.

The number of samples tested till date is 2.58 lakh.

