India News | 41 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; Four More Deaths Reported in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 24 (PTI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana rose to 1,854 on Sunday with 41 fresh cases being reported even as four more deaths due to the virus were also recorded.

According to a media bulletin on COVID-19, of the 41 new cases 23 were reported from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits one from Ranga Reddy district and 11 cases were of migrants and six pertained to foreign evacuees.

Also Read | Number of COVID-19 Cases Rise to 14,063 in Gujarat After 394 People Test Positive: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

With four more people succumbing to the virus on Sunday the total deaths due to COVID-19 rose to 53.

On Sunday, 24 patients were discharged taking the total number of discharged to 1,092 while the active cases stood at 709.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases in CRPF Rise to 359 As 9 More Personnel Contract COVID-19 in Delhi; 1,180 Paramilitary Troops Test Positive For Deadly Virus So Far.

Meanwhile, an official release said the evacuees from other countries that are arriving at Hyderabad by designated flights are being screened at the airports and the symptomatic persons are tested for COVID-19.

All migrants arriving by road and rail are being screened for symptoms at railway stations and at road border checkposts and the asymptomatic migrants arriving in Telangana through various points of entry are quarantined at home and in government quarantine facilities, it said.

The symptomatic migrants are isolated and tested and for further course of action.

Public were requested to inform the local authorities in case they identify any new persons, migrants who have newly arrived in the towns and villages.PTI VVK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)