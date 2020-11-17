Dehradun, Nov 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 68,887 on Tuesday with 429 more people testing positive for the disease, while three patients died, according to a bulletin by the state health department.

Deharadun district reported the highest number of 142 cases, Nainital 52, Rudraprayag 36, Pithoragarh 35, Uttarkashi 31, Pauri 23, Almora 22, Udham Singh Nagar 19, Haridwar 18, Chamoli 17, Bageshwar 14, Tehri 12 and Champawat eight, it said.

Also Read | India Successfully Test-Fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System in Chandipur Off Odisha Coast.

Meanwhile, three more coronavirus patients died in the state, taking the toll to 1,119, the bulletin said.

A total of 62,995 infected people have recuperated from the infection, 608 have migrated out of the state and 4,165 are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | BJP’s 8 MLAs-Elect Who Won Gujarat Assembly Bypolls to Take Oath on Auspicious Day of ‘Labha Pancham 2020’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)