Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], August 26 (ANI): For this 45-year-old specially-abled Kerala woman, her will to continue her education was so strong that she appeared for her class 10 equivalency exam on Wednesday here in Alappuzha soon after her wedding.

Giji Mol, who got married to Sunil Kumar of Muhamma Panchayat on Wednesday morning said that she came straight to the exam hall post her wedding, to write the examination.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Roof of House Collapses in Kanpur, 3 Dead.

Giji stated that she dropped out of school halfway through her studies, but her desire to find a job prompted her to take up her studies again.

"Today was my wedding. I wanted to work but since I didn't complete 10th, it always came as a hindrance to find a job. So I applied for the Equivalency Exam and I didn't want to miss the exam at all," Giji told ANI.

Also Read | India Records 46,164 New COVID-19 Cases, 607 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 97.63%.

Overcoming her physical challenges, Giji said that she is hopeful of finding a suitable job after passing the exam.

"Everyone should complete their education. It is very important," she added.

The District Panchayat President KG Rajeshwari and Vice President Adv. Bipin C Babu were among others who came to wish Giji all success in the examination.

Giji appeared for the Physics exam on Wednesday. There are four more examinations left to be held. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)