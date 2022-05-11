Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI) Telangana on Wednesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,92,435.

The highest number of 30 cases were reported in Hyderabad.

Also Read | Over 800 WhiteHat Jr Employees Resign As Company Ends Work From Home.

A health department bulletin said 32 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,933.

The recovery rate in the state stood at 99.43 per cent.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Centre to Reduce Gap Between 2nd COVID-19 Jab, Booster Dose for Those Flying Abroad, Say Sources.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,586 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 391, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)