India News | 498 New Coronavirus Patients in Gujarat, 29 Deaths

Ahmedabad, Jun 6 (PTI) 498 new coronavirus patients were detected in Gujarat on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the state to 19,617, while the death of 29 COVID-19 patients took the toll to 1,219, state health department said.

The number of recovered cases also rose to 13,324 with 313 more patients getting discharged from hospitals, it said.

With this, there are 5,074 active cases in Gujarat.

As many as 61 patients are on ventilator, the statement said.

The state has so far tested 2,45,606 samples.

