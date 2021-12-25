Delhi, December 25: Five under-trial prisoners died in different jails under Delhi's Tihar jail in the past eight days, as per jail sources. In one such death, deceased Vikram, also known as Vicky who was in one of the prisons of Tihar jail died on Friday allegedly due to health-related issues, as per jail authorities.

Following his death, action has been initiated under Section 176 of CrPC. "As per rules inquiry proceedings are being conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate in each case", said Tihar authority. COVID-19 Vaccination In India: With Administration of Over 66 Lakh Vaccine Doses in Past 24 Hours, Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Surpasses 141 Crore.

The jail officials have termed all the deaths as natural.

