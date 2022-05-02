Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 2 (PTI) A five-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a youth in Charthawal town here on Monday, police said.

The incident came to light when the minor narrated his ordeal to the family after which they filed a police complaint. Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged, police said.

Also Read | Eight Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 80 Crore Was Seized by the Directorate of Revenue … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

According to the complaint, the victim's family has alleged that the 20-year-old accused took him to a nearby graveyard on the pretext of giving him toffees and sodomised him there.

Station House Officer (SHO) Gyaneshwar Bodh said the accused has been arrested and a case under relevant sections lodged against him.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh to Implement Uniform Civil Code Soon, CM Jairam Thakur Says ‘Move Won’t Harm Muslims’.

The boy has been sent for medical examination, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)