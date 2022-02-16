New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping into a drain in west Delhi's Khayala area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Nirmala of Raghubir Nagar, was a tailor and she died by suicide around 7.30 am on Tuesday, they said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, but it is suspected that she was upset as her two sons are unemployed and addicted to alcohol, the police said.

Police and NDRF teams found her body in a drain in the Punjabi Bagh area around 4 pm, they said.

"We recovered her body from a drain which falls under the Punjabi Bagh police jurisdiction and have initiated inquest proceedings," Prashant Gautam, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

The body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy, the police said.

