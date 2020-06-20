New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that as many as 5078 people have returned back to India on Friday under the Vande Bharat Mission.

"VBM flies high. IndiGo joins AI Express and Air India to fly back Indians. 5,078 people return from Paris, Moscow, Dhaka, Kiev, Auckland, Lagos, London, Amsterdam, Johannesburg, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Sydney, Doha, Bishkek, Almaty, Dubai, Phnom Penh and Muscat today (June 19)," Puri tweeted.

Also Read | UP Police Stops Group of Kids in Aligarh Who 'Wanted to Go to China Border' to Avenge Killing of Indian Soldiers; Watch Video.

The Vande Bharat Mission is the Government of India's initiative to bring back Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain COVID-19 spread.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16. The third phase, which began on June 11, will continue till June 30. (ANI)

Also Read | Honor 9X Pro Smartphone With 48MP Triple Rear Camera Scheduled to Go on Sale Tomorrow in India; Prices, Specifications & Offers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)