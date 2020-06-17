Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 52 More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, Total Count 552

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:48 PM IST
Imphal, Jun 17 (PTI) Fifty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Manipur, taking the state's tally to 552, an official said on Wednesday.

All of them, including 20 women, had recently returned from other states and were in quarantine centres, said the official at the COVID-19 Common Control Room here.

Of the fresh cases, 20 hail from Ukhrul district, 10 from Bishenpur, six from Thoubal, four each from Chandel, Kakching and Kangpokpi, two from Imphal West and one each from Churachandpur and Kamjong.

With these new patients, the active COVID-19 cases rose to 360 in the state.

Meanwhile, 33 people were cured of the disease on Wednesday and altogether 192 have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate is 34.78 per cent in Manipur, the official said, adding that around 1,200 samples are being tested in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

